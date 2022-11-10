CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A second suspect was apprehended Thursday in connection to a Concord homicide on Oct. 7, according to the Police Department.
Tadarius Redfearn is charged with first-degree murder; he was taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and CMPD.
Travoris Richardson, 31, was the man killed.
Robert Redfearn Jr. was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Oct.
Police say a shooting happened near the 400 block of International Drive Northwest near Republic Court Northwest.
Officials spoke with multiple witnesses who said a male suspect came to the bus stop on International Drive Northwest and shot Richardson.