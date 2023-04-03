CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Security has been increased at Central Cabarrus High School on Monday following a social media threat, Cabarrus County Schools confirmed with Queen City News.

A video was recently posted to social media tagging Central Cabarrus High School stating, “For all my fellow friends who go to central cab, don’t die!”

The video shows at least two people, with one person holding a weapon.

The Concord Police Department confirmed with Queen City News that they have identified the individuals in the social media video.

Concord Police said they did not become aware of the incident until the day after the video was recorded. CPD said they’re working to determine whether or not the firearm was real.

CCS said out of an abundance of caution, additional officers were present at Central Cabarrus High School on Monday.

Cabarrus County Schools issued the following statement to Queen City News:

“Law enforcement has worked with Cabarrus County Schools in identifying those involved, and the investigation is ongoing. Out of an abundance of caution, additional officers were present at Central Cabarrus High School today. School safety and security is a top priority for our school district and our local law enforcement partners. Members of our safety team constantly communicate to maximize school safety and limit disruptions on our campuses.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.