CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A ‘person of interest’ has been identified after bomb threats prompted four Cabarrus County schools to evacuate on Tuesday, district officials said.

Officials confirmed Jay M. Robinson High School, Cox Mill High School, Cox Mill Elementary, and Northwest Cabarrus High School were all evacuated.

“This is a major, major disruption not only in our schools but across our community,” said John Kopicki, Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent. “And it’s wasting valuable resources.”

Sheriff Van Shaw said they identified a student they believe is responsible for the threats at Northwest Cabarrus High School Monday and Tuesday.

“It’s punishable up to approximately 39 months in prison,” said Van Shaw. “With any school investigation related to this, I’ve already talked with our elected district attorney and discussed those things, and we’ll certainly be pursuing that.”

They are working to determine if that student is connected to the threats made at other schools.

Both Northwest Cabarrus High threats came in as notes. The rest of the threats were made via robocall.

Cox Mill High School was evacuated twice on Tuesday. After they were sent back to class after the first threat Tuesday morning, the school received another.

“We come to school just to learn. We don’t come to school just to sit out here and not do anything,” said Northwest Cabarrus High School senior Amir Gerald. “It’s hot. We’ve got people sending threats, and it shouldn’t be like that.”

Cabarrus County Schools said administrators were working with the Concord Police Department and Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the multiple threats.

Northwest Cabarrus High was evacuated Monday after staff discovered a bomb threat in a note. District officials said that authorities conducted a search and determined the facility was safe for staff and students to return.