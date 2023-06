KANNOPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A sinkhole has partially closed a road near downtown Kannapolis

The inside lane and turning lane on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard (N.C. 3) were shut down Monday afternoon for emergency road work, the N.C. Department of Transportation said. The sinkhole is in the inside lane near West D Street, also closing the turning lane.

NCDOT expects the road to be fully open by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.