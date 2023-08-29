A U.S. Postal Service worker was robbed in November 2022 in Concord. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Six people were charged Aug. 23 with one still at-large after a months-long investigation into a postal carrier robbery.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, a reported robbery took place in November 2022 at the was The Greens of Concord apartment complex on Daley Circle. The incident led to hundreds of victims’ financial data being compromised by means of stolen personal and/or business checks.

Subsequent search warrants recovered hundreds of stolen checks, preventing many citizens from becoming the victim of fraud and/or identity theft.

Six suspects were charged for felony offenses ranging from Obtaining Property by False Pretenses to Common Law Robbery. There is only one remaining suspect at large, Kaliyah Hooper.

Jasaan Rodgers-Freeman

(Cabarrus Co. Sheriff) Kaliyah Enfinique Hopper

(Cabarrus Co. Sheriff) Savoy Grissett (Cabarrus Co. Sheriff) Shaqwan Keshawn Davis

(Cabarrus Co. Sheriff) Tre’Mayne Ja’mon Chapman (Cabarrus Co. Sheriff) Iizayak Bostick (Cabarrus Co. Sheriff)

The following suspects were charged in this case:

Tre’Mayne Ja’mon Chapman: Common Law Robbery, Safecracking, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods, Resist-Delay or Obstruct; $250,000 secured bond (Cabarrus County)

Savoy Grissett: Common Law Robbery, Safecracking, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods, Resist-Delay or Obstruct, Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, Uttering a Forged Instrument; $80,000 Secured Bond (Cabarrus County)

Iizayak Bostick: Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, Conspiracy (two counts); $10,000 Secured Bond (Cabarrus County)

Jasaan Rodgers-Freeman: Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, Conspiracy; $5,000 Secured Bond (Cabarrus County)

Shaqwan Keshawn Davis: Common Law Robbery, Safecracking, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods, Resisting; $6,500 Secured Bond (Mecklenburg County)

Kaliyah Enfinique Hopper: Active felony warrants of Conspiracy, Obtaining Property by False Pretenses (4 counts)

The sheriff’s office received assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Greensboro Police Department and several other agencies.

Anyone with information on Hopper’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers hotline at 704-93-CRIME.