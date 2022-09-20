CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A source confirmed to Queen City News on Tuesday that the Department of Justice is officially investigating the fatal shooting of a suspect by a former Concord police officer at a Nissan dealership back in February.

This comes after the family of the suspect killed in that shooting called for an investigation.

An autopsy revealed Brandon Combs, 29, was shot five times by ex-Concord police officer Tim Larson. Combs was killed on February 13, 2022, when police said he tried to steal a truck from a Nissan dealership.

In late August, the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office announced Larson would not face any charges in the deadly shooting.

Combs has entered Larson’s patrol vehicle before he was fatally shot.

Larson, knowing that his police SUV was equipped with an AR-15 assault rifle within reach of Combs, attempted to stop Combs by running to the front of the vehicle, the DA’s Office said. CABARRUS COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE

In the video, Combs is seen turning on the SUV, and seconds later, several shots are fired by Larson.

Combs was later pulled from the SUV by police and given aid until EMS arrived. He was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries, authorities said.

The DA’s Office said evidence shows that former officer Larson did not utilize excessive force when he fired his weapon into the police SUV that they said ‘was pointed at him a few feet away.’

Larson was later fired for what officials call ‘untruthful statements’ about the fatal shooting. Combs’ death was ruled a homicide, according to documents released in August.

Following the released bodycam video, attorneys for the Combs family said that Combs ‘was never a threat to former officer Larson.’

Combs’ mother, Virginia Tayara, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in August 2022 against Larson and the Concord Police Department.

This remains a developing story.