CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect was shot dead by deputies on Wednesday after pointing a gun at law enforcement, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office say they went to an “address on Odell School Road” just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, to serve the following warrants:

Two counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Two counts of Larceny of a Firearm

Three counts of Felony Breaking and/or Entering

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Obtain Property of False Pretenses

Just arrived on scene if a deputy involved shooting in Cabarrus County. Shooting happened late this afternoon on Odell School Road near the Katesbridge Road @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/GGXGCOELJ9 — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) August 24, 2023

Officials say due to the seriousness of the warrants and potential risks, members of the Special Response Team were asked to assist. As law enforcement approached the suspect, the suspect pointed a firearm at deputies.

According to authorities, deputies then fired their weapons. They then tried to save the suspect’s life, but the individual died at the scene.

As per policy, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the incident.

A lot of focus on this truck in this drive way of a house in the 600 block of the street. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/wAuVe9tot1 — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) August 24, 2023

Officials say the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, and they are waiting to identify the suspect until their family can be notified of the death.

This comes one week after an officer-involved shooting in Concord, where officers say they shot and injured a man who was shooting into an apartment building.