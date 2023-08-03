CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people are wanted after a robbery call eventually led to an armed carjacking in Concord on Monday, July 31, 2023, according to the police department.

Jorge Rodriguez-Paz, 36, and Heather Wright, 32, were identified as the suspects in the case. Photos were provided by law enforcement:

Jorge Rodriguez-Paz (Courtesy: Concord Police Department) Heather Wright (Courtesy: Concord Police Department)

Police say the incident began around 6:40 p.m. with a reported larceny at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store on the 8670 block of Concord Mills Boulevard.

During the robbery, two suspects (identified as Rodriguez-Paz and Wright) fled and stole a vehicle on the Concord Mills Boulevard on-ramp to I-85 South.

While fleeing the store, authorities said the two ‘drove recklessly’ and caused their car to become disabled. At that point, officials advised they abandoned their vehicle and ran to the I-85 South ramp.

When the individuals got to the ramp, officers say Rodriguez-Paz pulled a gun on a driver, yelled at him to get out of his car, and both suspects drove away towards Charlotte.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at (704) 920-5000.