CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tim Furr has been announced as the newest Cabarrus County Commissioner, according to county officials.

This is his latest move after resigning from the Cabarrus County School board on July 19 to purse other career opportunities.

Furr fills the seat after Barbara Strang resigned due to a conflict of interest with her new job as a magistrate in Mecklenburg County.

Cabarrus County Clerk of Court Bill Baggs selected Furr for the position after the remaining commissioners didn’t reach a consensus on the replacement.

“I’ve been a part of the Cabarrus community my whole life,” Furr said. I’m approachable. I’m fair and I listen to people. I treat everyone the same.

Furr previously served three terms on the Cabarrus County School Board.

“The school board was in a good place, and it felt like a good time to take a break,” Furr said.

The finalists to fill his seat are speaking at Monday’s work session and the election will take place in November 2024.