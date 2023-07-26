CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman is speaking out after a close call with an Amazon truck in Concord.

The incident happened on June 14, 2023, and footage shows the semi blasting through a red light at the intersection of Poplar Tent and Derita Roads.

VIDEO 🚦📽️ | Amazon truck nearly hits car after blasting through red light in Concord. @SydneyHeiberger's story: https://t.co/jWIaJpu5EC pic.twitter.com/G319FV4gZU — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) July 27, 2023

Hennie Bondi says she’s been trying to contact Amazon to make them aware of the situation ever since, but to no avail.

“The light turned green, and my friend started to go, and as a passenger, I just so happened to look to the left, and I saw an 18-wheeler, the front of the 18-wheeler coming full speed at us,” Bondi said.

Video captured the truck traveling through a clearly visible red light.

Bondi’s friend was driving the car that stopped just a few feet short of the truck. Bondi said she was able to scream at her friend to hit the brakes in just enough time to avoid being hit.

“I know for sure if I did not look and see that, I would not be here today,” said Bondi.

The day after the incident, Bondi contacted Amazon Customer Service, who gave her a corporate email address and instructed her to share her story with them.

“I wanted acknowledgment that they knew that this happened,” Bondi explained. “I wanted them to make sure that driver safety was a priority.”

But after a week, Bondi says she had yet to get a reply.

She followed up again on June 22 and again on June 23. At that time, customer service instructed her to send her complaint to two other corporate email addresses. After following those instructions and reaching out a fourth time on July 17, Bondi says she still hasn’t received any communication from Amazon.

“With Amazon being such a big presence in the area, I was expecting them to take ownership of it,” said Bondi.

In a statement sent to Queen City News, Amazon wrote:

“We take these matters seriously and thank the customer for bringing this to our attention. We’re looking into this and will take appropriate action.”

Bondi says she contacted Queen City News after seeing our coverage of a similar situation involving a FedEx truck that blew through a stop sign.