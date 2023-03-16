CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Broken windows and buildings in disrepair.

Barber-Scotia College needs help.

“Every step we tried to take was met with resistance and silence,” said Concord councilman and co-chair of the Barber-Scotia task force, JC McKenzie.

That’s why the city of Concord has decided to end the Barber-Scotia College task force. The group was established six years ago, but since November of 2021, the council realized it takes two sides to work on a plan.

It was evident college administration needed to do that when an independent contractor was coming to look at buildings.

“I was prepared to present the request for additional funding to the council and got a text that we would not be allowed on campus,” added McKenzie.

So, the question is, what happens to the 23-acre property?

“You can declare it blight,” said McKenzie. “Which it is. You can do imminent domain and take the property for the public good. It’s kind of the nuclear option.”

It’s also not an option the city wants to take.

The Cabarrus County tax assessor ruled Barber-Scotia no longer qualifies for nonprofit status because classes are not being taught on most of the campus, and the college owes $400,000 for tearing down condemned buildings.

The council knows something needs to be done.

“They’ve got taxes to pay; they’ve got a judgment to pay to us,” added McKenzie. “At some point, clearer minds need to take over and look at reality, and in my opinion, for many years, reality has not been faced.”