HUDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Caldwell County woman has been charged with four counts of sexual assault with a child.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a report was made on March 31 of an alleged sexual assault with a child by an adult. A warrant was then issued for 58-year-old Rosa Williams Hollifield, of Carroll Place in Hudson, who was charged Wednesday with four counts of statutory sexual offense with a person 15 years of age or younger.

She was placed in the Burke County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond and had a court appearance the same day.

In addition to Burke, the Lenoir Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and McDowell County Department of Social Services also were involved.