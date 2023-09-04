CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office captured an ‘armed and dangerous’ kidnapping suspect who was on the run in the area this week.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Teddie Lee Robbins was taken into custody around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 following a car chase. During the chase, Robbins shot at the lead pursuit vehicle and the deputy returned fire. No injuries were reported. The chase ended when Robbins dumped his vehicle and fled into a wooded area.

Photo: Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, kidnapping, and felony flee to elude arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Robbins had been on the loose since Sunday, Sept. 3.

Robbins is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $1.1 million bond.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Caldwell County Communications Center at 828-758-2324.