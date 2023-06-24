CALDWELL COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — According to officials, a water line break on Friday night on Connelly Springs Road caused a loss of pressure and cloudy water.

The break happened June 23 on Connelly Springs Road near Not Just Finshin’ and Newton Lane. The water line was repaired around 4:45 a.m., Saturday morning, but officials expressed caution since low water pressure can cause bacteria to enter the water system.

The City of Lenoir Water Treatment plant staff asks city water customers living in the southwestern parts of Lenoir and Caldwell County to boil their water. Those in the immediate area of the break will be impacted the most.

Anyone who is experiencing low water pressure, cloudy water, or air in their lines is asked to vigorously boil water for human use for one minute to kill any organisms or use bottled water. The advisory includes water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

Customers are also asked to conserve water if possible. The water will be tested Sunday morning for dangerous bacteria. If clear, the advisory will be lifted.