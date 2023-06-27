CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lenoir man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday for his charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jeremy David Greene, 47, was arrested in April 2022 in southern Caldwell County, where sheriff’s deputies located 500 grams of methamphetamine valued at more than $90,000, a 9mm handgun, 36 rounds of ammunition and nearly $12,000 in cash in his vehicle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

His sentence will come with an additional five years of supervised release.

Leading up to the arrest, court documents show that law enforcement received information that Greene was selling large amounts of methamphetamine in Caldwell County. He also had outstanding arrest warrants for state law violations.

Greene has prior felony convictions, including assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement, and he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney William Wiseman of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte prosecuted the case.