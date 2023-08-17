CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A small child was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Caldwell County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Capt. Aaron Barlowe with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with Queen City News that the shooting occurred around 10:41 a.m. Thursday along Rocky Road in Lenoir.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident as an accidental shooting at this time.

The small child was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said it’s still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. This case remains open and ongoing.