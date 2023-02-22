CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Conover man was killed when his car left the roadway and struck a tree this week, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Valway Road near 321. Conover resident Irineo Betancourt, 24, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Bentancourt’s vehicle was traveling southbound when his vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the road, and struck a tree. He was not restrained by a seatbelt, according to the trooper’s report.

Speed is believed to be a factor, Highway Patrol said.