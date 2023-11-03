CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — No injuries have been reported after an 18-wheeler hauling logs rolled over on US-321 Friday in Caldwell County, according to Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at 10:34 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, on US-321 near Kirby Mountain Road, north of Lenoir. The road was closed in both directions.

NC State Highway Patrol tells QCN that the driver of the log truck is OK after, while traveling on US-321, the truck’s brakes gave out and the driver could not slow down.

The 18-wheeler rolled over on the driver’s side before coming to a stop along the interstate.

NCDOT reports there was diesel and logs in the roadway. The expected impact on traffic was high. The area was expected to reopen by 1:34 p.m. Friday, NCDOT said.