CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in early July.

Denise Michelle Rucker, 54, was last seen at her home on Galaxy Place in Granite Falls on July 5, 2023, deputies said.

Rucker is described as 5’5” tall, around 170 pounds, with blond hair last seen wearing a pink shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information on Rucker’s whereabouts is asked to call Caldwell County Detective Hanson at 828-759-1554 or 911.