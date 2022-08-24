LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was found fatally shot in a Range Rover on Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas Burgess, 46, was identified as the man killed.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of Hapertown Drive near Hoods Creek Road.

Deputies say they responded to a shooting report and, upon arrival, found Burgess suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators have a person of interest and are currently working to find the individual for questioning.