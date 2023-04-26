LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lenoir man was apprehended on Tuesday, April 25, in connection to high school students overdosing, according to the police department.

Cameron Beaver, 20, was accused of being the supplier of vape pens causing the student’s overdoses. He was charged with the following, all felonies:

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Manufacturing marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance

Police say they’ve responded to multiple overdose incidents over the past weeks; while investigating, they reportedly noticed the most common similarity was that the students used the same type of vape pens before overdosing.

After receiving a search warrant, authorities said they found 174 THC vape pens, 350.4 grams of weed and $17,424 in cash at his home.

In a joint investigation between police and school resource officers, Beaver was identified as a suspect and supplier of the vape pens.

Material reportedly seized from the arrest of Cameron Beaver. (Courtesy: Lenoir Police Department)

Officials estimated the narcotics seized to hold a street value of $10,000.

“The seizure and arrest in this case will have a significant impact in the availability of such drugs to the young people in the City of Lenoir and Caldwell County,” Police Chief Brent Phelps said.

Beaver was arrested without incident. He is being held on a $60,500 bond.

“Lenoir PD will continue to do everything in its power to safeguard our children,” Phelps.