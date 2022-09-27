LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 53-year-old man was killed and another person was seriously injured when a car crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup truck in Caldwell County Monday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:25 p.m. on Sept. 26 on Adako Road near Brown Mountain Beach Road.

A Honda Civic was traveling south on Adako Rd when it crossed the centerline and struck a northbound Toyota Tacoma, officials said.

The driver of the Toyota, Harold Lee Mann Jr of Lenoir, died from his injuries at the scene. A 72-year-old passenger in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was flown to the hospital.

Troopers said neither of the two was wearing a seatbelt and both were ejected from the Tacoma.

The 16-year-old driver of the Honda and an 18-year-old passenger received minor injuries, according to officials. Both were reportedly wearing seatbelts.

Highway Patrol said charges in the crash are pending the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office.