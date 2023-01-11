LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A one-year-old Lenoir boy is recovering after being left in a hot bathtub for an extended period, Lenoir Police said Wednesday.

Lenoir PD

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5:16 p.m. Monday at an apartment on Stonewall Street. A one-year-old boy was found suffering from burns to his lower body and was transported to an area medical center and then a burn unit to be treated for serious injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that Lenoir resident Javion Carr, 20, had left the child in a hot bathtub for an extended period and the child suffered burns on 29 percent of their body.

He faces charges that include felony child abuse inflicting serious injury and was held on a $25,000 secured bond.