CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lenoir man was the lucky recipient of a $700,000 scratch-off, North Carolina Lottery announced.

Lenoir resident Jose Romero-Garcia bought a Scorching Hot 7s ticket at Cheek’s Convenience store on Blowing Rock Boulevard and took home $497,073 after taxes.

The ticket purchased was s a$10 ticket and the prize was claimed on Friday, lottery officials said.