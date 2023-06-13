LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officers responding to an overdose call shot and killed a woman who was armed with a pair of knives, the Lenoir Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations announced on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding an apparent overdose around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday at a home on 1983 Starcross Road. They were met with a woman who then became agitated and grabbed two knives, according to the police report.

A taser was used unsuccessfully by one of the officers before an officer shot the woman. She was transported to an area medical center where she was later pronounced dead.

The officer that fired their weapon has been placed on leave per protocol.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending family notification, Lenoir PD said.