LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lenoir had a local World Series champion at its Christmas parade Friday night.

Former MLB All-Star and three-time World Series champion Madison Bumgarner was the “Starry Night” grand marshal alongside his wife and four children. Bumgarner graduated from South Caldwell High School in 2007 before being drafted in the first round by the San Francisco Giants.

An avid hunter, the lefty donned camouflage for his Lenoir duties.

Bumgarner pitched 16 innings in three starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023 before being designated for assignment.