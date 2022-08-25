LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a man dead inside a Range Rover in Caldwell County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Fredrick Patterson, 49, turned himself in at the Hickory Police Department and was served with outstanding warrants for his arrest.

That warrant was for unspecified murder.

Douglas Burgess, 46, was identified as the man killed.

The incident happened on Aug. 23 around 11:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of Hapertown Drive near Hoods Creek Road.

Deputies say they responded to a shooting report and, upon arrival, found Burgess suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Patterson is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center under no bond. His first court appearance is Aug. 26.