CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down US-321 Tuesday afternoon in Caldwell County, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, near Corbin Lane, heading south.

NCDOT reports that the road is closed. NC State Highway Patrol said the multi-vehicle collision happened on US-321 on the bridge over Lake Hickory. Serious injuries have been reported.

The crash involved a jackknifed tractor-trailer and two other vehicles, authorities said.

The expected impact on traffic is high. The area is scheduled to reopen by 2:30 p.m.