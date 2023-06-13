LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman, who authorities say was armed with a pair of knives, was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning in Caldwell County, according to the police department.

Family members identified the woman as Shellabell Tester.

“We’ll never get over it, but we’ll get through it,” said Phillip Tester, Shellabell’s brother.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. at a home on the 1900 block of Starcross Road near Lee Roy Lane in Lenoir. Police advised they were responding to an apparent overdose.

Upon arrival, authorities were met by Shellabell, who became agitated and grabbed two knives, according to the police report.

Police say she refused to put the knives down.

Due to her non-compliance, one of the officers used a taser, which was unsuccessful. Reports said Shellabell momentarily dropped the knives before picking them back up and charging at the police.

That’s when one officer fired.

“He had every right to protect himself,” Phillip said. “But the man stood there at shot her four times. There was no call for that.”

Shellabell was transported to an area medical center and later pronounced dead.

“Shella was a wonderful person,” Phillip said. “She’d been battling that addiction for a long time. She won’t have to battle it no more.”

The officer that fired their weapon has been placed on leave per protocol.