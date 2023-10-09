CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls from residents regarding a scam.

People say they have been contacted by someone claiming to be an officer from the Lenoir Police Department.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

The scammer is telling residents that some sex offenders are violating their sex offender requirements.

Residents are being told they’ll receive a $5,000 check if they bring the sex offender into the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement will never ask private citizens to take someone into custody, officials said.

If you have any doubts, you’re urged to call Caldwell County Communications at 828-758-2324 before you send any money over the phone.