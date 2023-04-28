LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sections of Main Street and Ashe Avenue in downtown Lenoir have been closed in preparation for the 2023 Gravity Games this weekend.

More streets in the area closed starting around 5 p.m. Friday.

Event staff are setting up for the 2023 NC Gravity Games, which will take place, Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event is a landmark STEM-education festival and racing extravaganza. Students use science, technology, engineering and math to build and race their own gravity-powered cars.

Main Street is already closed from Ashe Avenue to West Avenue. Ashe Avenue, where the races take place, is closed from Church Street to Ridge Street.

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, West Avenue will close from Church Street to Mulberry Street. Another section of Main Street will be closed from West Avenue to Harper Avenue. Detour signs will be posted around downtown.

People travelling north/south through Downtown Lenoir can detour via College Avenue, Willow Street, and Scruggs Street. Drivers heading east to west can detour via Norwood Street, College Avenue, Willow Street, and West Avenue. Harper Avenue will be open for through traffic.

All streets should reopen by Saturday evening.