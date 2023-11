LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are okay after a fire Monday morning, according to the City of Lenoir.

On November 20, firefighters say they were called just before 6:30 a.m. to the Store-Flea-Market on Creekway Drive.

Three people, who were in the building at the time of the fire, got out safe, officials say. The owners were able to recover some items; however, the building is a total loss.

According to the fire marshal, the fire was caused by faulty pipping in a wood stove.