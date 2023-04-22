GAMEWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Troopers say an area of US-64 was closed for over an hour after a 2002 Chevrolet Astro crossed into opposing traffic.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, April 21st, N.C. Highway Patrol states that the Astro was driving west on US-64 near Beecher Anderson Road, crossed the center of the highway, and crashed head-on with a 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette driving east on US-64.

Troopers say the driver of the Astro, 41-year-old Deanna Ross, from nearby Lenoir, was taken to Caldwell Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries. She was not wearing her seatbelt.

EMS personnel say they also took the driver of the Silhouette, 29-year-old Valdese resident, Reyna Mendoza to the same hospital where she also succumbed to her injuries. Four minors in the Silhouette were injured and taken to different hospitals nearby.