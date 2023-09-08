LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was arrested in Caldwell County after officers seized over five ounces of fentanyl on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Keaisha Winkler (Courtesy: Lenoir PD)

Keaisha Winkler, 27, was charged with the following:

Trafficking in opiates

Felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance

The incident happened during the morning of Sept. 8, 2023, on the 200 block of Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir.

Police say after a confidential source gave officers information on the situation, they responded to the location, eventually leading to Winkler’s apprehension.

Authorities advised about 145 grams of fentanyl was found during the undercover investigation.

Chief Phelps & Sheriff Jones (Courtesy: Lenoir PD) Fentanyl Seizure (Courtesy: Lenoir PD)

Officials said the quantity amounts to about 1,400 doses with a street value of $87,000.

“Officers with both agencies (Lenoir PD and Caldwell County SO) have been working around the clock to locate and identify large scale fentanyl distributors, due to the increased number

of overdoses that have been reported within Lenoir and Caldwell County,” a spokesperson wrote.