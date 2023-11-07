WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem emergency crews are on scene after a vehicle crashed into the restaurant Mr. Barbecue on Tuesday morning.

At 9:32 a.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department said a motor vehicle hit the restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway at Link Road. The public is asked to use caution in the area.

WSFD released video of the scene showing a vehicle stopped inside the restaurant after having apparently crashed through the front of the building. A path of dirt and tire marks leads up to the impact site.

No word on any possible injuries or what may have led to the crash.

The restaurant, helmed by second-generation owner Jimmy Carros, has been a staple in the community since it was founded in 1962. The restaurant was recently remodeled in 2020.