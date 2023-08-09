CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Emergency telecommunicators in Cary can now use livestreams to see fires, break-ins, and more while a caller is on the phone, with permission.

“If we have a fire. We’re certainly going to ask the caller to describe the size of the fire, the color of the smoke, whether it’s spreading,” Emergency Communications operations supervisor Jeremy Schwartzman said. “But there’s nothing more accurate than just being able to show that.”

Schwartzman said after a call comes in, the telecommunicator decides if it’s safe to set up a live stream. They, then, will send a link to the callers’ phone to start a video call that connects directly with the emergency communications center.

“Having the officers, firefighters and others, when they hop off that truck or that car know exactly what they’re getting into when they get there, that can give them better information, that’s going to prioritize safety,” Schwartzman said.

Cary telecommunicators say they’re using the livestream daily and have already been helpful in several incidents, from car break-ins to fires.

“I like the tool,” dispatcher Christina McKay said. “It allows us to cut back on our time total as busyness-wise and really just puts everything in perspective where we can see it for ourselves and get the information out to our officers.”

The videos are recorded and can help firefighters or police officers investigate crimes even after the fact.

“We’re one of the first agencies in North Carolina to be using this,” Schwartzman said.

Cary 911 has been testing this new tool for about six months, they’re now committed to it and signed an annual contract with the company, Prepared Live.