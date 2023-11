NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Want to try your hand at acting?

Now that the writer’s and actor’s strikes have ended, casting calls are officially underway in North Carolina for Season 4 of Netflix’s wildly popular ‘Outer Banks’ series.

Three weeks of production is underway in Wilmington, North Carolina and they are looking to fill a bunch of roles, according to the casting agency Kimmie Stewart Casting.

Among the unfilled roles are bartender, fisherman, beachgoers, and lifeguard.