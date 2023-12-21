CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Six members of a Catawba County-based drug trafficking ring have been indicted related to fentanyl and methamphetamine sales, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), U.S. Marshals Service deputies, and officers with the Hickory Police Department (HPD) arrested four defendants earlier this week. Two defendants were already in custody.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the indictment is the result of a 10-month joint ATF and HPD investigation aimed at reducing drug distribution and drug-induced criminal activity in Catawba County and surrounding areas, including in Mecklenburg County. The ring operated out of Hickory and distributed large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the area, according to the indictment court documents.

During the investigation, law enforcement allegedly seized more than 4.5 kilograms of fentanyl, over 3.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, and more than 200 pounds of marijuana. Law enforcement also seized seven firearms used by some of the traffickers to support their drug distribution, including an AR-15 rifle.

“My Office has an important mission: to ensure the safety of our communities. We do that when we confront drug trafficking and drug-fueled violence head on, with the full support of our law enforcement partners,” said U.S. Attorney for Charlotte Dena King.

The superseding indictment charges the six defendants with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Their names and additional charges are:

Ashton Durrell Farley, also known as “Hood,” 35, of Hickory, is charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine and distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Farley allegedly engaged in the charged criminal activity while he was under federal and state court supervision for prior drug-related offenses.

• Dustin Eric Wilson, 36, of Charlotte, is charged with multiple counts of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl, and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

• Whitney Necole Bryant, 30, of Hickory, is charged with distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

• Tonya Quantina Jackson, also known as “New York,” 42, of Hickory, is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine and distribution of fentanyl.

• Harold Marquis Wilfong, 36, of Hickory, is charged with distribution of fentanyl.

• Thomas Eugene Ikard, 44, of Lenoir, is charged with distribution of methamphetamine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Kent of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte is in charge of the prosecution.