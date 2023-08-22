SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A carbon monoxide leak prompted the evacuation of 61 students from the Barger-Zartman Residence Hall at Catawba College, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, emergency personnel identified a potential gas leak after some residents reported symptoms aligned with increasing levels of carbon.

Authorities said the leak was confirmed in the boiler room of the building and Salisbury EMT and Fire responded to the scene.

The entire building was checked and the fire department confirmed elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the building.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have asked all residents of the residence hall to report to the Proctor Health Center to be checked out by EMTs for any signs of carbon sickness,” officials with Catawba College said on Tuesday.

The building is currently being cleared of carbon monoxide by the fire department and then repairs will be made, authorities explained. Additional carbon monoxide monitoring will be installed in the building, Catawba College officials said.

“Though we anticipate clearance to the building today, Catawba is also making alternative arrangements for overnight accommodations on and off-campus if necessary,” they said.

Statement released from Piedmont Gas:

“Piedmont Gas spokesperson Zach Vavricka said a technician came to the college on a call to fix a natural gas leak. When the technician got there, he soon discovered a disconnected vent pipe. PNG officials are fixing the pipe and there’s no additional threat at this time.”

This incident remains under investigation.

Catawba College is a private college located in Salisbury, North Carolina.