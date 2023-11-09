HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 85-year-old woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Hickory, according to the Hickory Police Department.

The deadly accident happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, along NC 127, at the 16th Avenue NW intersection.

Police said a 2019 Audi A5, driven by William Robinson, 44, of Hickory, was traveling north on NC-127 when it collided with a 2013 Ford Fusion, driven by Janet Jordan, 64, of Hickory.

A passenger of the Ford, Lona Stafford, 85, of Hickory, was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where she was pronounced deceased from her injuries.

The investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.