CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A brother and a sister now have some extra money in their pocket to pay for school, the NC Education Lottery announced Monday.

Chanthavong and Daravone Boulany, of Maiden, will take home $35,625 apiece after matching all five numbers and a multiplier on a $3 Power Play ticket that hit for $100,000.

Both say they plan on using the winnings to pay for school. The ticket was bought last month at the Hop In gas station on Island Ford Road in Maiden.

Monday night’s Powerball drawing has climbed to $145 million.