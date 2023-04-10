The drugs and money reportedly seized from an arrest in Sherrills Ford April 5. (Courtesy: Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A traffic stop in Catawba County Wednesday yielded 35 grams of fentanyl and resulted in a $400,000 bond for one of the suspects arrested, the sheriff’s office reported.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies stopped a vehicle traveling along Ted Lane in Sherrills Ford. Investigators reportedly seized 35 grams of fentanyl, 5 ounces of methamphetamine and $1,047 in currency.

Roy Lee Blue, a 34-year-old Catawba resident, was charged with two counts of trafficking in opium, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of transporting controlled substances, failure to stop for blue lights and siren, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He received a and had an appearance in Catawba County District Court on Thursday.



Nichole Leigh McAlpine, 27, of Vale, was charged with two counts of trafficking in opium, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blue received a $400,000 secured bond, and McAlpine received a $150,000 secured bond. Both had an appearance in Catawba County District Court on Thursday.

Sheriff Don Brown applauded the drug seizure.

“Great work by our investigators in taking this deadly drug off our streets,” he said. “This seizure of Fentanyl will hopefully prevent loss of life. We are holding drug dealers accountable.”