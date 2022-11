CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A school bus crash sent several students to the hospital Wednesday in Catawba County, according to a communications spokesperson.

The accident happened in the morning while high school juniors and seniors were headed to the North Carolina Zoo.

Officials say under the direction of EMS, several were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details are very limited; this story will be updated as they are received.