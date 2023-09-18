CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — The Catawba County School Board has voted to restrict a book to only be accessible to those over 18 years old.

On September 18, the school board held a special meeting to discuss the book “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson. As a result, the board voted 4-3 to restrict the book. Board member Jeff Taylor clarified that he voted to second the restriction to avoid a ban.

The meeting came as a result of an appeal by school board member Michelle Teague, who has challenged a total of 24 books in the school library system.

In August, the board voted to remove “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Perez and choose to keep “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin in high schools. Those two books were among Teague’s challenges as well.

The three who voted against this latest restriction, Teague, Don Sigmon and Tim Settlemyre, all said they supported the full removal of the book.

At this time, there are copies of “Monday’s Not Coming” in three Catawba County high schools.

In total, Teague has challenged 24 books in the school library system. At the district level, five of those books are in progress or upcoming and, at the high school level, three are being considered.