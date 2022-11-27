CATAWBA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Catawba Police said a man is under arrest after an argument turned into a shooting in a Dollar General parking lot this weekend.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday at the store’s Oxford School Road location.

According to a press release from the Catawba Police Dept., officers arrived and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.

Catawba Police

Authorities arrested Dimario Juwughn Coulter and charged him in connection with the shooting.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.