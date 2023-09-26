CATAWBA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Catawba Police Chief Brian Bixby was trying to arrest a man with an outstanding warrant when the incident happened, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the man resisted arrest and ran away. Chief Bixby was injured while chasing the man on foot.

According to authorities, Chief Bixby was hospitalized, but his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the incident. Richard Miller Jr. has been arrested in connection with the escapade and charged with Assault on a Government Official and Resisting a Public Officer.