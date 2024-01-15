CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An impaired driver going in the wrong direction who attempted to swerve at a trooper now faces hit-and-run charges after being arrested over the weekend following the incident, North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced on Monday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning on US-321 near Hickory.

Troopers stated that they located a wrong-way driver, who then attempted to swerve at one of the troopers as the suspect, who was in a truck, passed by. The truck was ultimately stopped and the driver, 30-year-old Marion resident Ricardo Padilla-Perez, was arrested. He faces multiple charges including felony hit-and-run and driving while impaired.

An initial investigation revealed the suspect struck multiple vehicles and was intentionally swerving into oncoming traffic while driving in the wrong direction during the incident, prior to his arrest.

He was held on a $4,000 bond at the Catawba County Jail.