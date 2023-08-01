CLAREMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Catawba County man was sentenced to 6 years in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $87,583 in restitution, according to United States Attorney Dena J. King.

Officials say that on Tuesday, August 1, Spenc’r Denard Rickerson, 36, was sentenced for bank robbery, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Investigators say that between June 30, 2020, and March 20, 2021, Rickerson used false information to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and several Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL).

Rickerson was accused of submitting a fraudulent PPP loan application for a company that did not exist while lying about the purpose of the loan and the non-existent company’s payroll costs.

Rickerson was also accused of submitting fraudulent EIDL applications while making false claims about the number of employees and revenue at the non-existent company.

Officials say Rickerson was given over $84,233 in funds designated to help businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Investigators say Rickerson also carried out an armed robbery at the BB&T bank on North Main Avenue in Newton On March 18, 2021. Rickerson was accused of then using the money from his alleged loan scheme and the bank robbery to pay bills and buy cryptocurrency.

Rickerson is being held in federal custody and will soon be sent to a federal prison.

Anyone with information about potential COVID-19 fraud is asked to report is to

Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or through the NCDF Web Complaint Form.