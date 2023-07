NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A drugs stash was seized and a man was arrested during a traffic stop last week in Catawba County, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jason Armstrong on Friday along Highway 16. Cocaine, meth, and ecstasy were observed and Armstrong was arrested. He faces multiple drug-related charges including intent to sell and trafficking.

He was held on a $100,000 secured bond and will appear in court on Monday.