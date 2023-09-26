NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Conover habitual felon picked up an enhanced sentence of 11 to 14 years for multiple drug offenses and other crimes on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Terry Kenneth Ross Jr., 32, of Conover, pled guilty and got his sentencing while admitting to the habitual felon status for crimes ranging from Oct. 2021 to Jan. 2022.

Ross pled guilty to:

two counts of trafficking methamphetamine (by possession and transport)

two counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver methamphetamine

maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

In addition, he pleaded to first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The enhancement sentence came from past felony convictions including conspiracy to deliver marijuana (May 2013) in Wilkes County, sell/deliver marijuana (December 2014) and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana (May 2018), both in Alexander County.

Ross will serve his period of incarceration in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections. The sentence will run consecutively to the prison term Ross already is serving.

Also, as part of the sentencing, Ross must pay four mandatory fines of $100,000 for each of the trafficking offenses.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation into Ross.